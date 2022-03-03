US oil is on the backfoot for the end of the week in prospects of Iranian supply

- WTI crude for April delivery closed down US$2.93 to US$107.67 per barrel while spot trades near $108.04.
- A deal to allow the return of Iranian supplies to the global market is nearer.
The price of US oil is off by some 3% as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell off decade highs on Thursday following reports that a deal to allow the return of Iranian supplies to the global market is near.
Traders are looking for supplements that can replace Russian exports that have been cut by sanctions imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine.
WTI crude for April delivery closed down US$2.93 to US$107.67 per barrel while spot trades near $108.04 after sliding from a high of $116.51 and hitting a low of $106.45. The reports that began circulating on Twitter in the European and US sessions of an imminent Iran nuclear deal to remove sanctions on its oil exports lifted the black gold.
''Due to a combination of financial sanctions and the increasing reluctance of companies to do business with Russia, we estimate Russia’s oil supply could already be down by 1mb/d. Overall, nearly 5mb/d of Russian crude could be struggling to find a buyer,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''Prices eased back from their highs after IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said his trip to Tehran could pave the way to reviving the Iran nuclear deal. This could see the return of the country’s oil output to the international market.''
''Even so, it might take until the end of the year for Iran to ramp up exports by a potential 1mb/d. There are also other supply issues to navigate.''
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.45
|Today Daily Change
|-3.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.04
|Today daily open
|109.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.52
|Daily SMA50
|85.68
|Daily SMA100
|81.1
|Daily SMA200
|76.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.83
|Previous Daily Low
|103.29
|Previous Weekly High
|100
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.93
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|112.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
