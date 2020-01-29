US Official: White House did not ask for a suspension of US-China flights

A senior Trump administration official came out on the wires in the last minutes, denying the earlier CNBC report that White House may suspend all China-US flights amid coronavirus outbreak.

The official said that the White House has not asked for a suspension of flights between the US and China over concerns about the coronavirus epidemic, per Reuters.

Amid the latest update on the coronavirus outbreak, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported the total number of suspected cases is 9,239 while Xinhua reported around 6,000 confirmed cases and the death toll at 132 in China.