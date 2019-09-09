US Official: US will sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil

Sigal Mandelker, the US Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, told Reuters over the weekend, the US will continue to sanction whoever purchases Iran’s oil or conducts business with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and no oil waivers will be re-issued.

We will continue to put pressure on Iran and as President (Trump) said there will be no waivers of any kind for Iran’s oil.

Iranian oil sales have taken a “serious nose dive” because of U.S. pressure.

Companies and governments understand that between the choice of doing business with Iran or doing business with the U.S. it’s a no-brainer.