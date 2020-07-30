US official: Public will be ‘overwhelmed’ by government communications promoting covid-19 vaccines by November - Reuters

A US says that the government in talks with private companies to build technology for monitoring COVID-19 vaccine deployment - according to Reuters reporting on the press conference.

Key notes

US official says the patient immune response from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer COVID vaccines as good or better than natural immunity from infection

The official says public will be ‘overwhelmed’ by government communications promoting COVID-19 vaccines by November.

In earlier news, Reuters reported that Chinese government-linked hackers targeted biotech company Moderna Inc MRNA.O, a leading U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, earlier this year in a bid to steal valuable data, according to a U.S. security official tracking Chinese hacking activity.

Last week, the U.S. Justice Department made public an indictment of two Chinese nationals accused of spying on the United States, including three unnamed U.S.-based targets involved in medical research to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The indictment states the Chinese hackers "conducted reconnaissance" against the computer network of a Massachusetts biotech firm known to be working on a coronavirus vaccine in January. Moderna, which is based in Massachusetts and announced its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in January, confirmed to Reuters that the company had been in contact with the FBI and was made aware of the suspected "information reconnaissance activities" by the hacking group mentioned in last week's indictment. Reconnaissance activities can include a wide range of actions, including probing public websites for vulnerabilities to scouting out important accounts after entering a network, cybersecurity experts say.

Market implications

The dollar is looking onto the abyss as case s in the US have spiralled out of control.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is under immense scrutiny, down 0.35% in the day.