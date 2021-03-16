US Official: China meeting is a one-off not resumption of dialogue

Further to last week's head's up from the US State Department: Talks with China next week will be difficult, a US official has reconfirmed that they will address human rights, Taiwan to china in Alaska this week.
Key comments
- China meeting is a one-off not a resumption of dialogue.
- Not there yet on negotiating outstanding issues with China.
- To discuss china’s economic coercion of Australia.
Market implications
The markets will be hopeful for a positive dialogue between the two most powerful nations in the world.
The main focus is on the Federal Reserve this week, so all is quiet in anticipation of the outcome later today in New York.
