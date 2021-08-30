US Official: As many as 5 rockets were fired at Kabul airport - Reuters

As many as 5 rockets were fired at Kabul airport, Reuters reports, citing a US official on Monday.
“Intercepted by US anti-missile system.”
“Initial indications are no US casualties.”
There is little to no market reaction on the above geopolitical headlines, with the risk sentiment steadier in Asia on Monday.
The US dollar index holds the lower ground around 92.60 while the S&P 500 futures trade modestly flat just above 4,500.
