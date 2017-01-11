US: October PMI registered 58.7, a decrease of 2.1 points from September reading - ISM

US: October PMI registered 58.7, a decrease of 2.1 points from September reading - ISMBy Eren Sengezer
"Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in October, and the overall economy grew for the 101st consecutive month," the Institue for Supply Management reported on Wednesday.
Key highlights
- The October PMI registered 58.7 percent, a decrease of 2.1 percentage points from the September reading of 60.8 percent.
- The New Orders Index registered 63.4 percent, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from the September reading of 64.6 percent.
- The Production Index registered 61 percent, a 1.2 percentage point decrease compared to the September reading of 62.2 percent.
- The Employment Index registered 59.8 percent, a decrease of 0.5 percentage point from the September reading of 60.3 percent.
- The Prices Index registered 68.5 percent in October, a 3 percentage point decrease from the September level of 71.5, indicating higher raw materials prices for the 20th consecutive month.
