US: October Chicago Business Barometer climbs to 66.2

US: October Chicago Business Barometer climbs to 66.2By Eren Sengezer
"The MNI Chicago Business Barometer rose to 66.2 in October, up from 65.2 in September, hitting the highest level since March 2011," the ISM Chicago announced on Tuesday.
Key highlights:
- Both demand and output climbed for the third straight month to robust levels.
- New Orders rose to its highest level since June and the second highest since May 2014 while Production hit its highest level since August 2014.
- The storms across the country were also culpable for both longer supplier delivery times and firms stockpiling goods last month.
- For the fourth time this year, the Employment Indicator slipped below 50 into contraction territory.
- Firms have repeatedly reported a shortage of skilled and trained workers and have resorted to having existing staff working overtime or to hiring temporary workers.
