US: NY Fed's GDP Nowcast rises to 6.8% for Q1 after this week's data

The US economy is expected to grow by 6.8% in the first quarter of 2021, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report showed on Friday.
"News from this week’s data releases increased the nowcast for 2021:Q1 by 0.3 percentage point," the NY said in its publication. "Positive surprises from ISM survey price, ADP employment, and exports data accounted for most of the increase."
Market reaction
This report failed to provide a boost to the greenback. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.45% on a daily basis at 91.12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.20 after disappointing jobs report
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, up from the lows after the US reported an increase of only 49,000 jobs in January, worse than expected. Investors are eyeing stimulus news from Washington.
Breaking: Robinhood removes restrictions on purchasing stocks. Gamestop (GME) up 50%!
Robinhood has removed all restrictions on purchasing stocks saying "There are currently no temporary limits to increasing your positions". Shares in Gamestop (GME) are strong on Friday currently at $82.77.
XAU/USD extends rebound above $1,800 amid ongoing USD selloff
Gold continues to erase its weekly losses as the greenback remains on the backfoot following the gloomy US labour market report, which showed an increase of only 49K in Nonfarm payrolls.
LTC resumes uptrend to $200 after small hiccup
Litecoin price had a significant breakout from a descending triangle pattern. The digital asset re-tested the previous resistance level and has resumed its uptrend towards $200.
US Dollar Index challenges daily lows near 91.20
Following earlier new yearly peaks around 91.60, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost some upside momentum and now tests daily lows in the 91.20/15 band.