US: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index recovers to -0.2 in June vs. -27.5 expected

NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rises sharply in April.

US Dollar Index stays quiet above 97.00 after the data.

The headline General Business Conditions Index of the NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey surged to -0.2 in June from -48.5 in May. This reading beat the market expectation of -27.5 by a wide margin.

Key takeaways

"Thirty-six percent of respondents reported that conditions had improved in June, and an equal percentage reported that conditions had worsened."

"The new orders index rose forty-two points to a level of around zero, indicating that the quantity of orders was unchanged from last month."

"The shipments index climbed forty-two points to 3.3, pointing to a slight increase in shipments. Delivery times and inventories both held steady."

"Firms were much more optimistic about future conditions. The index for future business conditions rose twenty-seven points to 56.5, its highest level in more than a decade."

Market reaction

US Dollar Index largely ignored this reading and was last seen gaining 0.1% on the day at 97.19.