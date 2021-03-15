US: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index improves to 17.4 in March vs. 14.5 expected

- NY Empire State Manufacturing Index continues to improve in March.
- US Dollar Index edges higher toward 92.00 after the data.
The headline General Business Conditions Index of the NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey rose to 17.4 in March from 12.5 in February, the NY Fed's report revealed on Friday. This reading came in better than analysts' estimate of 14.5.
Market reaction
With the initial market reaction, the US Dollar Index edged higher and was last seen gaining 0.18% on a daily basis at 91.85.
Additional takeaways
"New orders increased modestly and shipments were up substantially. Delivery times continued to lengthen and inventories were somewhat higher."
"Employment levels and the average workweek both increased modestly."
"Input price increases continued to pick up, rising at the fastest pace in nearly a decade and selling prices increased significantly."
"Looking ahead, firms remained optimistic that conditions would improve over the next six months, anticipating significant increases in employment."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
