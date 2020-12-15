US: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index falls to 4.9 in December vs. 6.9 expected

NY Empire State Manufacturing Index fell more than expected in December.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 90.70 after the data.

The headline General Business Conditions Index of the NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey fell to 4.9 in December from 6.3 in November, the NY Fed's report revealed on Tuesday. This reading missed analysts' estimate of 6.9.

Further details of the publication revealed that the New Orders Index edged lower to 3.4 from 3.7, the Prices Paid Index jumped to 37.1 from 29.1 and the Employment Index improved to 14.2 from 9.4. Finally, the Six-month Business Conditions Index rose to 36.3 from 33.9.

Market reaction

The greenback showed no immediate reaction to this report and the US Dollar Index was last seen posting small daily losses at 90.65.