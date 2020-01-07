Rabobank analysts note that the latest news this morning underlines the usual efficiency of the Trump administration with a Pentagon letter suggesting the US is indeed considering moving troops out of Iraq subsequently denied by the Secretary of Defence.
Key Quotes
“There are also reports of 10 B-52 bombers being moved closer to Iran, while an amphibious assault vehicle with several thousand marines is also on the way to the region. Neither of those deployments is more than a tiny fraction of what would be required for a full-on US assault on Iran, of course. Now there is likely to be a nervous waiting game to see how Tehran’s response will be calibrated; and there is still the nuclear issue, which threatens to force even Europe to make a hard choice ahead if weapons-grade uranium enrichment were to proceed apace.”
“It is also worth noting that there is very little Western unity over the US strike on Suleiman. There has hardly been a flood of support from major capitals, and even NATO is prevaricating over whether it would stand behind the US if Iran were to attack it in response. This is a further sign, surely, of the move towards a US-centric foreign policy and away from the ‘international rules-based order’.”
“This is either very USD bullish,…or, if mismanaged, very USD bearish. So far it still seems to be the former, pointing to an FX truth at existential level well above the level of interest rate differentials or fair-value models, or PPP, or whatever other label one wants to put on top of the patently obvious, but far more (geo)political tag of ‘US hegemony’.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating under 1.12 ahead of EZ inflation data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, consolidating ahead of eurozone inflation figures. Mid-East tensions are having a lesser effect on markets and US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed as well.
GBP/USD rises to around 1.32 as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32, up on the day. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
Forex Today: Markets recovering from Mid-East shock, Bitcoin shoots higher, US data eyed
Middle East: The market mood has improved after several tense days. Oil prices are sliding while stocks are on the rise. Gold is holding onto some of its gains.
Gold: Grappling with 50-hour MA, stuck in falling channel on 1H
Gold is chipping away at the 50-hour average resistance. The pullback has taken the shape of a falling channel, as seen in the hourly chart. A breakout would imply an end of the pullback and open the doors for a re-test of $1,588.
USD/JPY: Further recovery likely towards 108.88/93 confluence
USD/JPY remains on the front foot near 108.50 after breaking the one-week-old descending trend line. 100/200-bar EMA, Thursday’s high on the Bull’s radar. Sellers can aim for October lows during fresh downside.