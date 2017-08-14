US-North Korea standoff and Eurozone industrial production amongst market movers – Danske Bank

US-North Korea standoff and Eurozone industrial production amongst market movers – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that today focus will be on whether US-North Korea tensions ease further. Note also that US President Trump is set to sign a memorandum today initiating an inquiry regarding the Chinese intellectual property regime.
Key Quotes
“In terms of data releases, it is a very quiet day with the euro area industrial production figure for June being the only interesting figure. Against consensus, the German industrial production figure for June dropped 1.1% m/m with declines in construction and all manufacturing sectors. We expect the euro area to follow the German figure and report a monthly decline in June of 0.8%.”
“Later this week, the ECB and FOMC minutes are both due for release and should shed more light on the QE and QT discussions. US retail sales and consumer confidence as well as UK CPI inflation are also scheduled for release.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.