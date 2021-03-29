US: No signs for the economy to get too hot – Morgan Stanley

The expectation of increased inflation is stirring concerns among investors, but the actual market for expected inflation suggests the Federal Reserve is on the right track, as reported by Morgan Stanley.
Key quotes
“The Fed has a dual mandate to maintain both a healthy labor market and stable price inflation. On the former, the labor market is still heavily disrupted; and on the latter, price inflation has been unusually low for a number of years, leading the Fed to think that it's acceptable if inflation were to be a little bit higher for things to average out. Neither suggests the Fed's going to turn down that music soon. Indeed, at their most recent meeting earlier this month, the Fed reiterated that they may not raise interest rates materially until 2024 - even as the economy improves.”
“There is an observable, tradable market, for expected inflation and for the moment it's suggesting the Fed's strategy is highly credible. That market for expected inflation sees prices running modestly above the Fed's long run target over the next 2-5 years. But then, those inflation expectations moderate. And so over the next decade, they're almost exactly at the Fed's goal. Expected inflation over the next 30 years is a little lower, still. There's no runaway inflation here.”
“We do think this economic cycle will run hotter than normal and thus may be shorter than normal. But per current inflation expectations, we don't yet see signs that it will run too hot. It's an indicator that we'll be watching.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
