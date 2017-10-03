US: NFP to register solid rise of 185k - BNPP

Analysts at BNP Paribas forecast another solid rise in US NFP of about 185k for the month of February.

Key Quotes

“Payroll growth accelerated to 227k in January its biggest rise for five months and well above 2016’s average monthly rise of 187k. Other indicators such as weekly jobless claims suggest that this strength has continued in February, so we forecast another solid rise of 185k. That should be enough to push the unemployment rate down to 4.7% from 4.8%. Earnings growth will also be watched closely by markets after an unexpected slowdown in January. We think that deceleration was temporary and expect annual wage growth to pick up to 2.8% y/y from 2.5% in January.”