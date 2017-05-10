US: NFP Preview – Goldman Sachs

US: NFP Preview – Goldman SachsBy Dhwani Mehta
Goldman Sachs Analysts offer their thoughts on what to expect from today’s US labor market report due out at 1230GMT.
Key Quotes:
We estimate that nonfarm payroll growth slowed to +50k in September ... consensus of +80k and the 3-month average pace of +185k
Unemployment rate 4.5%
Average hourly earnings +0.4% m/m & +2.7% y/y
Our forecast reflects the widespread flooding and power outages caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which affected over 10% of the population and caused over $100bn in damages.
The impact is highly uncertain
Our base-case assumes a significant impact of -125k that partially offsets continued job growth in the rest of the country
We also expect the hurricanes to weigh on the household survey results
