US NFP Preview: Forecast is at a gain of 180K jobs – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs present a brief preview of the upcoming US non-farm payrolls data, which will be reported in the NA session.

Key Highlights:

Forecast is at a gain of 180K jobs

For unemployment rate, GS is at 4.7%

Average hourly earnings, looking for +0.3% m/m and +2.8% y/y

Forecast for steady payroll gains

Reflects encouraging labor market surveys overall

As well as our expectation of above-trend growth in the transportation industry related to strong online holiday shopping