US NFP Preview: Forecast is at a gain of 180K jobs – Goldman Sachs

US NFP Preview: Forecast is at a gain of 180K jobs – Goldman SachsBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at Goldman Sachs present a brief preview of the upcoming US non-farm payrolls data, which will be reported in the NA session.
Key Highlights:
Forecast is at a gain of 180K jobs
For unemployment rate, GS is at 4.7%
Average hourly earnings, looking for +0.3% m/m and +2.8% y/y
Forecast for steady payroll gains
Reflects encouraging labor market surveys overall
As well as our expectation of above-trend growth in the transportation industry related to strong online holiday shopping