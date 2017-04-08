US: NFP likely to print 190k for July - TDS

US: NFP likely to print 190k for July - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
July nonfarm payrolls will be the primary source for event risk and analysts at TD are above the market and looks for a 190k print (market: 180k), but they suggest that wage growth is more important for the Fed.
Key Quotes
“We look for strong job growth in private services and see risk of a sharp pullback in government jobs. The unemployment rate should edge lower to 4.3%, matching the cycle low, while year-ago wage growth should slip to 2.4% from 2.5% due to strong base effects, masking a 0.3% increase on the month (market: 0.3% m/m, 2.4% y/y).”
“International trade for June will be released simultaneously but will likely be ignored after last week’s advance goods trade report. The market consensus is for the deficit to narrow to $44.5bn from $46.5bn in May.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.