Deutsche Bank analysts suggest that tomorrow’s non-manufacturing ISM and Friday’s payrolls (after last month’s surprise bumper print) will be the main economic releases in the US for the week.

Key Quotes

“On payrolls, the consensus is +167k, with the unemployment rate expected to remain at 3.5%, its joint lowest since 1969. This follows some fairly strong US employment data recently, with nonfarm payrolls growing by +266k in November, the most since January, while the 3-month moving average also rose above +200k for the first time since January. The full day by day week ahead is at the end.”