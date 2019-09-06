Westpac analysts point out that in 2019, the US employment growth has throttled back to 165k, which is still ahead of the monthly pace necessary to keep the unemployment rate steady, but is a material deceleration from the strong 200k per month gains of the past 8 years.
Key Quotes
“We look for job growth to slow further in coming months, forecasting a 140k gain for August and an average circa 130k through H2 2019. If this occurs, then the unemployment rate will stabilise around its 50-year low.”
“For wages, the tight labour market should be enough to sustain growth between 3.0% and 3.5%yr. However, a renewed uptrend above the top end of this range seems increasingly unlikely. Along with softer job growth, the stabilisation of wages growth will weigh on spending growth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1050 amid weak German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, steady. German industrial production disappointed with a drop of 0.6%. The focus shifts to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls out as the market mood remains upbeat amid optimism about trade.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2300 amid speculation about UK elections date
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2300 amid speculation that the opposition would like to hold elections on October 29, potentially forcing PM Johnson to ask for a Brexit extension. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range near 107.00 handle, NFP/Powell’s speech awaited
A late USD rebound on Thursday helped the pair to build on this week’s up-move. Technical buying above 106.75 supply zone aggravated the move on Thursday. Investors turned cautious ahead of Friday’s US jobs report/Powell’s speech.
Gold adds to Thursday’s steep decline, hits fresh 2-week lows
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows during the early European session on Friday, albeit has still managed to hold above the key $1500 psychological mark.
Bitcoin left alone in the uphill battle
A bullish window opens for Bitcoin, leaving Ethereum and XRP behind. The Altcoin segment shows sideways and powerless technical profiles. The next few days will be important for the medium term.