US NFP: Leading indicators suggest that job creations will remain strong in February - Natixis

In view of the analysts at Natixis, today in the United States, the focus will be on employment numbers and available leading indicators continue to suggest that job creations will remain strong in February.

Key Quotes

“All in all, we forecast total NFP to increase by 185K (195K for ADP) after 227K in January. This employment change, along with an expected slight decrease in the participation rate, should push the unemployment rate lower from 4.8% to 4.7%.”

“Average hourly earnings should accelerate during the same month (+0.3% MoM, 2.8% YoY). Lastly, we expect a widening in the trade balance from -$44.3Bn to $46.0Bn in January in line with the already available advanced report.”