US NFP: Job creation loses momentum – UOB

Senior Economist Alvin Liew at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research reviewed October’s Nonfarm Payrolls released on Friday.
Key Quotes
“The US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) increased for the 6th month in a row but the pace of adding jobs has been slowing, now at 638,000 in October (above Bloomberg median forecast of +539,000 jobs), a tad below the upwardly revised 672,000 recorded in September.”
“Even as job creation slowed, the unemployment rate continued to surprise on the downside by one full percent to 6.9% in October (from 7.9% in September, much lower than expectations of 7.6%), the lowest in 7 months, since April. The improvement in the jobless rate was despite of a rebound in the labor participation rate to 61.7% (from 61.4% in Sep).”
“The private sector (906,000 jobs) was again responsible for most /all of the jobs gains while the government subtracted another significant 268,000 jobs (from -220,000 in Sep), mainly due to a 147,000 reduction in temporary workers for 2020 census survey and continued job losses within local and state government education (-98,000 and -61,000, respectively).”
“The US employment situation has continued to improve post-April, accumulating more than 12 million payrolls increases between May and October, now making up for more than half of the 22 million job losses recorded in March and April combined. Total nonfarm employment continued to improve but was still 10.1 million (or 6.6%) lower than in February.”
“Adding to the economic peril is the uncertainty of further stimulus from the government, which may draw even more into the job market, thereby re-increasing participation rates. And with the job recovery showing a clear deceleration trend and a potentially further significant reduction in government jobs in coming months, we think the unemployment rate could inch back above 7% while the number of new jobs could drop below 500,000 as early as November.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD has topped 1.32, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is falling after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover
Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.
Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed
Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.