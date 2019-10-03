US NFP: Expect a 139k change vs. 145k - UBS

Analysts at the Swiss banking giant, UBS, offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Friday’s US Non-Farm Payrolls data due to be released at 1230 GMT.
Key Quotes:
“Expecting a 139kchange vs 145k, albeit these expectations still reflect an improvement from the previous month's print.
The pace is consistent with underlying weakness in the US economy.
While the effects from the tariffs imposed in 2018 continue to fade, we see the effects of 2019 tariffs applied in May, June, and September as increasingly weighing on US activity.”
