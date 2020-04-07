US NFP: COVID-19 impacts on the labour market – UOB

Alvin Liew at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research assessed the latest US NFP figures.
Key Quotes
“The US economy ended its 113 consecutive months of employment creation (since October 2010) with a huge loss of 701,000 nonfarm payroll (NFP) jobs in March… This was a significant deterioration of US jobs market when compared to the recent ADP report which saw just 27,000 job losses (it did not include bigger job losses that occurred later in the month, so we may see this ADP figure revised much worse in the April report). Job creation in February was revised slightly better to 275,000 (from 273,00 previously) but there was a significant 59,000 downward revision to the January jobs data to 214,000 (from 273,000).”
“The private sector was fully responsible the US jobs losses with 713,000 while the government added some 12,000 new jobs (from +33,000 in February) due to hiring of workers for 2020 Census exercise.”
“The top three services-providing employment that had driven job creation in the recent past are now the worst hit sectors by the early effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the US labor market. Of the three sectors, leisure & hospitality bore the disproportionate brunt of the COVID-19 impact with 459,000 job disappearances, mainly in food services and drinking places (-417,000 which nearly wiped out all its jobs gains from the last 2 years in a single month!). The next was health care & social assistance which saw employment fall by 61,000) and followed by professional & business services (-52,000) of which losses were in temporary help services (-50,000).”
“US unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% in March (from 3.5% in February) in line with the significant job losses. That said, the unemployment rate increase was cushioned by the marked easing of the labor participation rate which tumbled by 0.7ppt to 62.7% (from 63.4% in February) as 1.6 million exited the labor force.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook
AUD/USD declines after S&P cuts Australian credit outlook, holds rating stable at AAA. The shift in risk-tone adds burden onto the Aussie pair. Second-tier housing data awaited, pandemic headlines will be important.
USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00
Despite staying under pressure around 108.75, following the first in four-day declines, USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction amid the early Asian morning on Wednesday. Japan Machinery Orders, Eco Watchers Survey may offer immediate direction.
Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone
Gold prices take a U-turn from the near-term resistance trend line, stretched from March 12, while declining to $1,648 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. An upside break of resistance trend line could question March high beyond $1,700.
WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24
WTI bounces off $23.95 to currently around $24.40, as per NYMEX, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold ignores a huge build in inventories as suggested by the private industry data provider the API.
Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats
Figures on Mondays tend to show a drop in cases and deaths in various places in the world. such as Spain, and New York's figures all provide hope, contributing to a massive stock market rally on Monday, April 6.