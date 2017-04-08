US: NFP consensus is 180K for July - Rabobank

US: NFP consensus is 180K for July - RabobankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Michael Every, Senior Asia-Pacific Strategist at Rabobank suggests that the US July payrolls consensus is 180K, which is down from 222K.
Key Quotes
“More importantly, average hourly earnings are seen up 0.3% vs. 0.2% last time, although even that will take the headline rate down from 2.5% to 2.4% y-o-y. As such, if we get a weaker print we could see potentially earnings slip to 2.3%, or even 2.2% in a worst case scenario depending on revisions. On the other hand, if we do suddenly see earnings beat the bullet it’ll be a shot across the bow of Treasury yields: that could be interesting given how unloved USD is at present.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.