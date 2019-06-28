US NFP and G20 amongst market movers ahead – Danske Bank

According to analysts at Danske Bank, the most important global event is the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping meeting in Japan this weekend - in our view, there is hope for an easing of the trade war.

Key Quotes

“The US jobs report and ISM data could point to a further economic slowdown in June; jobs growth is especially important to watch at this time.”

“A new attempt to agree on the EU top jobs will be the central point of an extraordinary EU summit on Sunday.”

“PMI data from China could be weak, as could the important Japanese Tankan survey.”

“Following the dovish shift from the major central banks, the Swedish Riksbank is under pressure to send new signals at its meeting on Tuesday.”