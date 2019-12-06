Danske Bank analysts point out that today brings some very important data releases with the main event being the US jobs report for November.

Key Quotes

“Employment in October was quite strong, both when looking at the upward revisions of the previous months and the fact that the strike at General Motors pulled the headline down by nearly 50,000 workers. Soft indicators are showing a weakening in employment growth, but the headline is likely to be strong, as the striking workers have returned to work. We estimate non-farm payrolls rose 200,000 in November, suggesting underlying growth of around 150,000.”

“October German industrial production figures will give us a clue about how the manufacturing sector started Q4. Recent signs of a forming trough in leading indicators such as IFO and PMI give hope that the worst of the German industrial recession is behind us. On the other hand, yesterday's factory orders surprised on the downside, suggesting that weak industrial activity persisted at the start of Q4. Industrial production figures are also due for both Norway and Denmark. In Norway we expect a 0.2% print.”

“Markets will also keep an eye on headlines from the SPD party convention that kicks off today. With the surprise win of Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken as party leaders last week, hopes in the market about fiscal easing have rekindled.”