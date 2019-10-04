Danske Bank analysts point out that today, it is the day of the jobs report in the US and they expect non-farm payrolls to have grown by 100,000 in September, which is below the Bloomberg consensus of 140,000.

Key Quotes

“While the non-farm figure tends to be volatile, the employment indices in the Markit PMI and the ISM reports do not look encouraging (and actually signal that jobs growth was even lower than our expectation of 100,000). A weak jobs report will likely add fuel to the repricing of the Fed seen this week.”

“Today also provides the opportunity to listen to Fed comments from Rosengren, Botstic and Powell, who are scheduled to speak. Powell is only making opening remarks at a "Fed Listen" event though, so we would not get our hopes up too high that he will give out new monetary-policy signals.”