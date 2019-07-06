According to analysts at Danske Bank, today's highlight will be the US labour market report.
Key Quotes
“The wage growth figures will be in focus as many FOMC members have opened up for a change in the policy rate during the past days.”
“In the European space, the French and German industrial production figures will take centre stage. German prints have recently been bad and are particularly important in order to see whether the verge between hard and soft data starts to close or it remains wide. Furthermore, markets will digest yesterday's ECB meeting, where focus will also be on the inflation market pricing which suffered late yesterday.”
“Today and during the weekend the US-Mexico tariff war will gain focus as Trump has threatened to put a 5% tariff on Mexican goods starting Monday. Mexico wants a delay 'as negotiations advance'.”
