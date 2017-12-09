US: NFIB small business survey in focus - Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank suggest that in the US, we have NFIB small business survey data release which is likely to be the most significant economic release for today’s session.

Key Quotes

“In the US we have the NFIB small business survey, which last month noted: “Apparently economic activity in the second quarter was good enough to divert owner attention from the impotence of Washington lawmakers. There’s nothing like more customers to make owners happy, and optimism held up as did important measures of spending and hiring plans. Congress still holds the key to faster growth, so let’s hope they open the door.” It also added “The number of owners trying to fill positions and create new jobs is very high. That’s good news for workers, because they can command higher wages and better benefits. The bad news is that small business employers are finding it very hard to their and keep their workers.”