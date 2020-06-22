US: Next stimulus package could exceed $1 trillion – Fox Business

Charles Gasparino, a senior correspondent at Fox Business Network, reported on Monday that the next coronavirus stimulus package could exceed $1 trillion.

"Outlines of next stimulus package taking shape. Size: $1T plus. Infrastructure spending could include rural broadband on top of traditional spending if included in the bill as it looks like it will," Gasparino tweeted out. "Plus unemployment extension and return to work incentives."

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher in the last hour to reflect improving market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both up around 0.6% on the day and Nasdaq Composite was gaining 0.9%.