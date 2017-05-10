US: New orders for manufactured goods in Aug increased $5.4 billion, or 1.2%By Eren Sengezer
"New orders for manufactured goods in August, up two of the last three months, increased $5.4 billion or 1.2 percent to $471.7 billion," the U.S. Census Bureau announced on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- Shipments, up eight of the last nine months, increased $2.2 billion or 0.5 percent to $475.9 billion.
- This followed a 0.2 percent July increase.
- Unfilled orders, up two of the last three months, increased $0.2 billion or virtually unchanged to $1,132.6 billion.
- New orders for manufactured durable goods in August, up two of the last three months, increased $4.5 billion or 2.0 percent to $233.5 billion, up from the previously published 1.7 percent increase.
- This followed a 6.8 percent July decrease.
