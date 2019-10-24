US: New orders for manufactured durable goods in September decreased by 1.1%

Durable goods orders fell more than expected in September.

US Dollar Index inched lower on the uninspiring data.

The data published by the United States (US) Census Bureau on Thursday revealed that new orders for manufactured goods in September decreased $2.8 billion, or 1.1%, to $248.2 billion. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a decline of 0.8%.

The US Dollar Index edged lower on the disappointing reading and was last down 0.02% on the day at 97.44.

"Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.3%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 1.2%. Transportation equipment, also down following three consecutive monthly increases, led the decrease, $2.3 billion or 2.7% to $84.5 billion," the press release read.