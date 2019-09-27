US: New orders for manufactured durable goods in August increased 0.2%

The data published by the United States (US) Census Bureau today showed that new orders for manufactured goods in August increased $0.5 billion, or 0.2%, to $250.7 billion. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a decline of 1% but failed to help the Greenback preserve its strength.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.13% on the day at 99.08.

"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.5%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 0.6%. Fabricated metal products, up four of the last five months, led the increase, $0.4 billion or 1.3% to $34.4 billion," the press release further read.