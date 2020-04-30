US: New jobless claims continue to trend lower but remain extremely high – Wells Fargo

Data released on Thursday showed that initial jobless claims reached 3.8 million last week, 603K less than the previous week. Analysts at Wells Fargo see the unemployment rate approaching 20% over the next few months.
Key Quotes:
“Initial jobless claims fell by 603,000 last week, marking the fifth straight drop, but remained agonizingly high at 3.8 million. Since the middle of March, 30.3 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance. This equates to nearly one out of every five workers losing their job in a little more than a month, and suggests the unemployment rate will at least briefly approach 20% over the next few months.”
“Normally unemployment claims do not translate into an equal number of unemployed in the monthly employment report because the labor market is constantly in flux and many losing a job find a new one. Today, however, with much of the economy shutdown, there are fewer opportunities for displaced workers to find a new job. As a result, a much higher proportion of those losing jobs and filing unemployment claims are likely to show up as unemployed in the monthly data, yielding an unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate.”
“While industry detail is not available, we suspect the trend in layoffs has shifted. The first wave was dominated by displaced leisure & hospitality workers, workers at doctor & dentist offices and administrative positions in general. A larger portion of more recent job losses have likely been in manufacturing, logistics and professional services. The criteria for receiving benefits have also widened to include many contract workers, which may be one reason claims fell less than expected this past week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.09 as the dollar dives
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 as the dollar falls across the board. The ECB disappointed investors by leaving its QE programs unchanged amid devastating eurozone data. The market mood remains damp and end-of-month moves are in play.
GBP/USD surges above 1.26 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the dollar is losing ground. The UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.
Gold: Elliott Wave analysis shows that prices could be heading towards $1600
The price of gold has come off somewhat in recent sessions. The price has posted a new wave low taking out the USD 1692.38 support zone. More importantly, this means that the price has now made a lower high lower low formation on the hourly chart.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery
WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.