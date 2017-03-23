US: New home sales, jobless claims and AHCA in focus today - TDS

Analysts at TDS suggests that new home sales, jobless claims and the House will hold a vote on the American Health Care Act will be the main events for the US session today.

Key Quotes

“New home sales for February are expected by the market to post a 1.7% m/m increase to an annualized 564k. Initial jobless claims for the week ending March 18 are the only other data release and the consensus forecast is for claims to drift 1k lower to 240k.”

“Looking to the political calendar, the House will hold a vote on the American Health Care Act, the administration’s replacement for the Affordable Care Act. A failure to pass the bill in the House could delay the timeline for fiscal stimulus and cause a sharp risk-off move.”