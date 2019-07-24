US: New Home Sales increase 7% in June vs 6% expected

New Home Sales rebound in US following May's sharp fall.

US Dollar Index stays in lower half of daily range after data.

The monthly data published by the US Census Bureau today showed that New Home Sales increased by 7% on a monthly basis in June following May's 8.2% contraction and came better than the market expectation for an expansion of 6%.

The US Dollar Index doesn't seem to be paying any mind to the data and was last seen at 97.60, down 0.1% on a daily basis.

"The median sales price of new houses sold in June 2019 was $310,400. The average sales price was $368,600," the press release further read.