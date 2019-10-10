In view of analysts at National Australia Bank, points out that the deterioration in the global trade environment has continued – with the US announcing new tariffs on a range of imports from the European Union (in retaliation for EU subsidies for its aerospace sector).
Key Quotes
“Tensions between the US & China could extend beyond trade, with reports suggesting the US is considering restrictions on financial flows with China. These developments highlight the risk of further escalation in tensions that could negatively impact global activity.”
“India’s economic slowdown is a key driver of weakness in 2019 (given that India is the world’s third largest economy on a PPP basis) – largely reflecting its domestic issues rather than global trade. The Reserve Bank of India has aggressively cut its policy rate, which we expect to support an investment-led recovery, however downside risks to consumption persist.”
“More timely indicators of activity – such as PMI surveys – suggest that any upturn in Q3 is unlikely. On average, global manufacturing and services readings were weaker in Q3 than Q2, and the recent upturn in manufacturing PMIs reflect the surprisingly strong outcome in China (given weakness in other industrial indicators).”
“Our forecasts for global economic growth remain unchanged this month. We expect the global economy to expand by a sub-trend 3.1% in 2019, with little improvement in 2020 (3.2%) before recovering to the long term trend of 3.5% in 2021.”
“Critical to the recovery in coming years is the lagged effects of easier monetary policy and cyclical recoveries in India and Latin America. These forecasts also assume no escalation in trade restrictions between the US and trading partners or worsening in geopolitical tensions – with potential tariffs on EU imports and Chinese financial flow restrictions highlighting downside risks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.10 amid trade hopes, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD has picked up fresh bids and regains the 1.10, enjoying some optimism regarding US-Sino trade talks. Reports about a currency pact, no new tariffs, and other agreements are boosting market sentiment. The ECB minutes and US inflation are eyed.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.22 after GDP miss, ahead of Johnson-Varadkar meeting
GBP/USD is trading above 1.22, steady. UK PM Johnson and his Irish counterpart Varadkar will meet later in an attempt to salvage a Brexit deal. UK GDP disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in August.
USD/JPY treads water below 107.50 ahead of US data, trade talks
USD/JPY erases gains, trades neutral amid broad USD weakness and trade optimism. Markets turn cautious ahead of the US CPI data and US-China trade talks.
Gold eases from 1-week tops, still comfortable above $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to weekly tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, still holding comfortably above the key $1500 psychological mark. Positive trade headlines continue to weigh on the yellow metal.
Forex Today: US-Sino currency pact report lift markets, last-chance saloon Brexit meeting
Trade headlines are whipsawing markets. The US is considering a pact that includes a currency pact to control the yuan, Chinese buying of agricultural goods, exemptions from sanctions against Huawei, and more.