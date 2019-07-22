US negotiators to visit China next week for face-to-face talks - SCMP

Citing a Chinese source familiar with the matter, Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post reported that the U.S. negotiators led by trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin were expected to travel to China next week for the first face-to-face talks since the G20 summit.

According to the article, the initial arrangements for the meeting came after the U.S. announced its decision to offer exemptions to 110 Chinese products and China said several companies would start buying American agricultural products in a gesture of goodwill.

Major equity indexes in the U.S. could gain traction in the first hour of the session in a positive reaction to this development. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures is up 0.32% on the day.