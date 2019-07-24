TD Securities analysts note that news out in Tuesday's US session stating U.S. negotiators are to head to China for Face-to-Face Talks.

Key Quotes

“Lighthizer and Mnuchin will travel to Shanghai to resume US/China trade talks next Monday since talks broke down in May. The meeting will involve a broad discussion of the issues outstanding and isn’t expected to yield major breakthroughs. U.S. officials have played down the likelihood of a quick deal with China.”