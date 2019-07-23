U.S. Navy may have brought down a second Iranian drone last week in the Strait of Hormuz - U.S. Official

Iran/US tensions on the rise, oil is bid and risk appetite is dwindling.

News wires reporting that the U.S. Navy may have brought down a second Iranian drone.

Following last week's British tanker seizure in the Strait of Hormuz and rising tensions, supporting the bid in the price of oil, in recent trade, there are news wires reporting that the U.S. Navy may have brought down a second Iranian drone last week in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a U.S. Official.

Market implications

WTI has been buoyed and based down at the $55 handle on the recent tensions between US/UK and Iran, climbing to a high of $56.44 overnight. The thing to watch for is whether heightened tensions will lead to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz which would have an impact on oil exports.