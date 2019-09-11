US: National security advisor John Bolton fired – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts note that yesterday US President Donald Trump (presumably) fired his national security advisor John Bolton who has been known for his notoriously hard-line approach against US adversaries.

Key Quotes

“It is well known that Trump's and Bolton's working relationship has deteriorated lately and it seems Bolton advising against a meeting with the Taliban was the straw that broke the camel's back. The market impact was limited upon announcement even though oil slid a little as it could mean a softer stance against Iran. Trump stated he will announce a new - and fourth under his presidency - national security advisor next week.”