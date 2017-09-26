US: National home price index continues to rise - S&P/Case-Shiller

US: National home price index continues to rise - S&P/Case-ShillerBy Eren Sengezer
"The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 5.9% annual gain in July, up from 5.8% the previous month," announced S&P Dow Jones Indices on Tuesday.
Key quotes:
- The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 5.2%, up from 4.9% the previous month.
- The 20-City Composite posted a 5.8% year-over-year gain, up from 5.6% the previous month.
- Twelve cities reported greater price increases in the year ending July 2017 versus the year ending June 2017.
