US must clarify its China approach – China's Global Times

China’s headline press, generally considered as an indication of the government’s thought, came out with an opinion article decorated with harsh words on early Tuesday.

The piece complains of the US behavior towards China with an intention to use tariffs to suppress the world’s second-largest economy. The write-up says, “this behavior makes most Chinese believe the US is against China's development, and the real purpose of the US is to deprive China of its development ability and the so-called fair trade is just an excuse for stealing away interests.”

It also spots fierce speeches from the US Vice President and US Secretary of State while terming the US actions against Huawei as savagely done.

Additionally, it was said that the US “wants to rob China of not only its money but also its future.”