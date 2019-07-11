US mulls sanctions relief for N. Korea nuclear freeze – Yonhap

The South Korean news agency, Yonhap, quotes a source close to White House deliberations on North Korea, as saying that the US is considering sanctions relief for the North Korean nuclear freeze.

The US is considering offering a 12- to 18-month suspension of certain sanctions on North Korea in exchange for the dismantlement of its main nuclear facility and a freeze of the entire nuclear program,

The potential offer would see the suspension of U.N. Security Council sanctions restricting North Korea's exports of coal and textiles -- a major source of income for the regime -- and mark a compromise between the two countries after the collapse of their second summit in Vietnam in February.

"This is important, as it allows the U.S. and the North to test their intentions and build trust, but in a way that furthers denuclearization and sanctions relief," the source said.