US: Monthly budget statement in focus – Nomura

US: Monthly budget statement in focus – NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Nomura suggest that the US monthly budget statement from Treasury has received increased attention recently due to the upcoming deadline for raising the debt ceiling and will be a key event for today’s session.
Key Quotes
“In June, the US government posted a monthly budget deficit of $90bn. Earlier this year, in its monthly budget review, the Congressional Budget Office noted that revenues were coming in below expectations. That concern seems to have eased recently, but upcoming budget reports will be worth closely monitoring. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin recently sent a letter to Congress on 28 July urging to increase the debt limit by 29 September. Once Congress returns from the August recess, there will be 12 legislative days to address the debt ceiling before the end of September.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.