US: Monetary policy is appropriate – Danske Bank

The current stance of monetary policy is appropriate according to FOMC members. The Fed considers introducing a temporary asymmetric operational inflation target range, economists at Danske Bank inform.
Key quotes
“With respect to policy signals we did not learn much new, which also makes sense given the many Fed speeches recently. Consensus among FOMC members is that ‘the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate’ and that the Fed wants to see how the economy reacts to the three insurance cuts last year.”
“The FOMC members had a long discussion about how to tweak the current symmetric 2% inflation target. They discussed the idea of a (temporary) asymmetric operational range with 2% being at or near the lower end of the range. This would signal to market participants that the Fed can tolerate inflation above 2% for some time without raising rates. Our base case is still that the Fed implements some sort of average inflation targeting this year, the question is the exact formulation of it.”
“The Fed is still seriously considering implementing a standing repo facility to make sure overnight rates do not surge again like last year.”
“With respect to the level of reserves, the Fed is still aiming at approximately USD1,500bn. This level is expected to be reached before April.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits new 2020 lows, reversing UK data-related gains
GBP/USD has reversed its gains and trades closer to 1.2850, the lowest since November. UK retail sales beat expectations with 0.9% in January. Brexit uncertainty and US dollar strength are driving the falls.
EUR/USD hits new multi-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. The ECB's minutes are next.
USD/JPY hits 112, a 200+ pip surge in two days
USD/JPY has reached 112, extending its gains from Wednesday. A mix of data-driven USD strength, dismal Japanese data, stabilizing coronavirus fears, and stop-triggering pushes the pair higher.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still above $1600 mark
Gold edged lower on Thursday and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, back closer to the $1600 round-figure mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.