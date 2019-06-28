US' Mnuchin, Lighthizer to meet China Vice Premier Liu in Osaka to discuss trade war

Citing source familiar with talks, Reuters recently reported that the U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Trade Representative Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu were set to meet to discuss the U.S.-China trade war in Osaka.

Yesterday, White House adviser Kudlow noted that there were no preconditions in trade talks with China while Reuters reported that a Trump administration source said that it was unlikely for the U.S. to lift the restrictions on Huawei as a part of a trade deal.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the trade talks, the S&P 500 Futures is posting modest gains on the day to suggest that Wall Street is likely to start the day in the positive territory.