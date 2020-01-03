Analysts at TD Securities note that the US jobless claims fell to 222K from 224K, close to the 220K consensus.

Key Quotes

“The four-week average rose to 233K from 229K. That is noticeably above the 217K average for the first 11 months of 2019, but seasonal adjustment can be challenging at this time of year and the last two readings have been lower. That said, the data will be important to watch in the weeks and months ahead.”

“The Markit manufacturing PMI slipped to 52.4 in the final December report from 52.5 in the flash report and 52.6 in November—so the level points to a rise in the ISM index, but not the change.”