Analysts at TD Securities note that the US jobless claims fell to 222K from 224K, close to the 220K consensus.
Key Quotes
“The four-week average rose to 233K from 229K. That is noticeably above the 217K average for the first 11 months of 2019, but seasonal adjustment can be challenging at this time of year and the last two readings have been lower. That said, the data will be important to watch in the weeks and months ahead.”
“The Markit manufacturing PMI slipped to 52.4 in the final December report from 52.5 in the flash report and 52.6 in November—so the level points to a rise in the ISM index, but not the change.”
EUR/USD: Sidelined amid geopolitical tensions, eyes German data
EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias amid the heightened US-Iran tensions and the resulting risk-off tone in the markets. The spot could likely extend Thursday's decline if the German data prints below estimates.
GBP/USD stalls Thursday’s declines, eyes on UK PMI, Brexit/Iran headlines
GBP/USD trades modestly flat below 1.3150 while heading into the London open on Friday. The pair dropped the previous day on broad USD recovery but is recently waiting for fresh clues to extend the downside.
US ISM manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for improvement from China trade
Manufacturing sentiment expected to climb but remain in contraction for the fifth month. Business spending was positive in October and November. US/China trade deal may help to improve factory outlook.
WTI and Gold spike on US missile attack at Baghdad airport
Reports of a missile attack at a Baghdad airport hit the screens, with reports that seven pro-Iranian security officials had been killed. Oil prices spiked on supply concerns and at its high had rallied over 4%. Gold also followed suit.
USD/JPY bounces-off 108.00 despite US-Iran tensions
USD/JPY is flashing red for the fifth straight day and is currently trading around 108.20, having bounced-off two-month lows of 108.00. The anti-risk Yen is still bouyed, courtesy of heightened US-Iran tensions. US airstrike is a major escalation, experts say.